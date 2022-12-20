ProMiles says national diesel average below $5 per gallon

The ProMiles.com report released on Dec. 19, showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $4.851 per gallon, down 17.7 cents from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations in order to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

Price decreases ranged from 13.2 cents in the Lower Atlantic region to 21.2 cents in the Rocky Mountain region.

The Midwest was down by 21 cents, while the New England and Central Atlantic regions dropped by more than 18 cents each. The West Coast region saw a decline of 17 cents.

With a price per gallon of $4.247, the Gulf Coast region reported the lowest average of any region this week.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, Dec. 19, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.851, down 17.7 cents.

East Coast – $5.103, down 15.5 cents.

New England – $5.458, down 18.6 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.488, down 18.2 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.788, down 13.2 cents.

Midwest – $4.652, down 21 cents.

Gulf Coast – $ 4.247, down 16.4 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $4.933, down 21.2 cents.

West Coast – $5.404, down 17 cents.

West Coast without California – $5.041, down 16.4 cents.

California – $5.684, down 17.4 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.766 for Dec. 19.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price was $4.917 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $5.316 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.588 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s Dec. 19 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by 15.8 cents to $4.596.

That national average for this past week was 97 cents more than it was one year ago.

All regions were down with the New England region reporting the largest price drop (22.6 cents).

The Central Atlantic region was down 18.9 cents, the Midwest and West Coast less California regions were about 17 cents lower, and the Rocky Mountain region is 16.7 cents lower than a week ago.

$4.205 in the Gulf Coast was the lowest average price reported.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Dec. 19 as reported by the EIA: