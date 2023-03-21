ProMiles says national diesel average about 5 cents lower this week

The ProMiles.com report released on March 20, showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $4.33 per gallon, down 5.2 cents from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations used to calculate their averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

A couple more regions reported an increase this week compared to last week, but it was more down than up, according to this week’s ProMiles report.

The largest decreases came in the Rocky Mountain (8.3 cents), Lower Atlantic (7.1 cents), and Gulf Coast (6.7 cents) regions. Additional declines came in the East Coast, Midwest, West Coast and California regions.

Of the regions reporting a higher average price, New England saw the largest increase (3.1 cents).

With a price per gallon of $3.922, the Gulf Coast region reported the lowest average of any region this week.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, March 20, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.33, down 5.2 cents

East Coast – $4.418, down 3.6 cents

New England – $4.779, up 3.1 cents

Central Atlantic – $4.634, up one-tenth of a cent

Lower Atlantic – $4.216, down 7.1 cents

Midwest – $4.073, down 1.9 cents

Gulf Coast – $3.922, down 6.7 cents

Rocky Mountain – $4.377, down 8.3 cents

West Coast – $5.191, down seven-tenths of a cent

West Coast without California –$4.685, up one-fifth of a cent

California – $5.584, down 1.1 cents

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.288 for March 20.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price was $4.34 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $4.491 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $5.052 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s March 20 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by 6.2 cents to $4.185.

That national average for this past week was 94.9 cents less than it was one year ago.

Every single region saw a dip in its average price, according to EIA’s report.

The largest drop was 8.1 cents in the Rocky Mountain region. New England was down 7.4 cents and the Gulf Coast fell by 6.8 cents.

$3.93 per gallon in the Gulf Coast was the lowest average price reported.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on March 20 as reported by the EIA: