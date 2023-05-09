ProMiles says national diesel average 6 cents lower than last week

The ProMiles.com report released on May 8 showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $4.087 per gallon, down 6.4 cents from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations in order to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

At 8.3 cents, the Gulf Coast saw the most significant drop to its average price this week. New England was down by just over 7 cents, and the Midwest reported a decline of exactly 7 cents.

The East Coast, Central Atlantic, Lower Atlantic and California regions fell by just over 6 cents, respectively.

The only region to report an increase was the Rocky Mountain, but by just one-half of a cent.

With a price per gallon of $3.658, the Gulf Coast region reported the lowest average of any region this week.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, May 8 by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.087, down 6.4 cents

East Coast – $4.141, down 6.4 cents

New England – $4.485, down 7.3 cents

Central Atlantic – $4.359, down 6.3 cents

Lower Atlantic – $3.933, down 6.4 cents

Midwest – $3.92, down 7 cents

Gulf Coast – $3.658, down 8.3 cents

Rocky Mountain – $4.079, up one-half of a cent

West Coast – $4.936, down 4.7 cents

West Coast without California –$4.624, down 2.6 cents

California – $5.187, down 6.3 cents

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.048 for May 8.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price was $4.114 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $4.208 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $5.539 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s May 8 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by 9.6 cents to $3.922.

That national average for this past week was $1.701 less than it was one year ago.

All regions were down, including a 14-cent drop in the Gulf Coast, which is also home to the lowest average price reported ($3.613).

New England was down by just over 12 cents, while the Midwest and Lower Atlantic fell by between 9 and 10 cents.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on May 8 as reported by the EIA: