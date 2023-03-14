ProMiles says diesel prices dropped outside of Gulf Coast region

March 14, 2023

SJ Munoz

The ProMiles.com report released on March 13, showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $4.382 per gallon, down 1.8 cents from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations in order to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

The Gulf Coast was the only region to report an increase (2.5 cents), but it still has the lowest average price per gallon of any region this week.

Of the nine regions reporting a decrease, New England’s was the most significant at 11.5 cents.

Down 8.5 cents was the Central Atlantic region. The East Coast and Rocky Mountain regions saw a drop of 6.4 cents each.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, March 13, by ProMiles.com:

  • U.S. – $4.382, down 1.8 cents.
  • East Coast – $4.454, down 6.4 cents.
  • New England – $4.748, down 11.5 cents.
  • Central Atlantic – $4.633, down 8.5 cents.
  • Lower Atlantic – $4.287, down 3.4 cents.
  • Midwest – $4.092, down 3.7 cents.
  • Gulf Coast – $3.989, up 2.5 cents.
  • Rocky Mountain – $4.46, down 6.4 cents.
  • West Coast – $5.198, down 3.6 cents.
  • West Coast without California –$4.683, down 2.3 cents.
  • California – $5.595, down 4.9 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.339 for March 14.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price was $4.376 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $4.544 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $5.131 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s March 13 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by 3.5 cents to $4.247.

That national average for this past week was $1 less than it was one year ago.

At 6.7 cents, the Rocky Mountain region experienced the largest drop in its average price from a week ago.

The Lower Atlantic dropped 5.8 cents, while the East Coast was down by just under 5 cents and the Central Atlantic decreased by about 4 cents.

The only regions to report an increase were the West Coast less California region by 1 cent, and the West Coast region by less than 1 cent.

Gulf Coast region’s $3.998 was the lowest average regional price reported.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on March 13 as reported by the EIA:

  • U.S. – $4.247, down 3.5 cents.
  • East Coast – $4.36, down 4.9 cents.
  • New England – $4.731, down one-half of a cent.
  • Central Atlantic – $4.699, down 3.9 cents.
  • Lower Atlantic – $4.196, down 5.8 cents.
  • Midwest – $4.094, 3.7 cents.
  • Gulf Coast – $3.998, down 2.9 cents.
  • Rocky Mountain – $4.431, down 6.7 cents.
  • West Coast – $4.898, up three-tenths of a cent.
  • West Coast less California – $4.538, up 1 cent.
  • California – $5.312, down two-fifths of a cent. LL

Last week’s fuel report is here.

 

