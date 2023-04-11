ProMiles says diesel lower this week in all 10 regions

The ProMiles.com report released on April 10, showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $4.208 per gallon, down 2.6 cents from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. Key differences between the two reports are the type and number of fueling stations used to calculate the averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

A decline of 7 cents in the California region was the largest reported of any region. New England was down by nearly 5 cents, the West Coast region saw a 4-cent drop, and the Lower Atlantic and East Coast regions dropped by about 3 cents.

With a price per gallon of $3.828, the Gulf Coast region reported the lowest average of any region this week.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, April 10, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.208, down 2.6 cents.

East Coast – $4.282, down 3.2 cents.

New England – $4.643, down 4.8 cents.

Central Atlantic – $4.507, down 2.5 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.072, down 3.4 cents.

Midwest – $3.988, down four-fifths of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $3.828, down 1.9 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $4.085, down 8 cents.

West Coast – $5.059, down 4 cents.

West Coast without California –$4.658, down 1.1 cents.

California – $5.372, down 7 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.195 for April 10.

A week previous, the average retail U.S. price was $4.204 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $4.364 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $5.046 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s April 10 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by seven-tenths of a cent to $4.098

That national average for this past week was 97.5 cents less than it was one year ago.

This was the 10th consecutive week the national average has dropped, according to EIA.

California and the Rocky Mountain regions saw the biggest declines at 5.8 cents and 5.5 cents, respectively. The Central Atlantic was down by more than 4 cents, and three other regions fell by between 2 and 3 cents.

The Midwest was the only region to report an increase (1.6 cents) this week.

The Gulf Coast region had the lowest average reported at $3.883 per gallon.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on April 10 as reported by the EIA: