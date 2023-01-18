ProMiles reports says lower prices lower for most regions

The ProMiles.com report released on Jan. 18, showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $4.618 per gallon, down 3.9 cents from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations in order to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

Of the 10 reporting regions, nine saw a decline in prices.

The largest drop was 19.2 cents in the Central Atlantic region. A 9.4-cent decrease was reported in the East Coast, and New England’s average price per gallon was down 5.1 cents.

The increase came in the West Coast region (6 cents).

With a price per gallon of $4.175, the Gulf Coast region reported the lowest average of any region this week.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Wednesday, Jan. 18, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.618, down 3.9 cents.

East Coast – $4.822, down 9.4 cents.

New England – $5.154, down 5.1 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.0223, down 19.2 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.623, down 4.3 cents.

Midwest – $4.363, down 4.4 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.175, down 4.7 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $4.601, down 3 cents.

West Coast – $5.255, up 6 cents.

West Coast without California –$4.763, down 1.5 cents.

California – $5.653, down one-fifth of a cent.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.608 for Jan. 18

A week previous the average retail U.S. price was $4.627 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $4.788 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.623 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s report for Monday, Jan. 16, showed the average national price per gallon for diesel last week decreased by 2.5 cents to $4.524

That national average price was 79.9 cents more than it was one year ago.

At 16.4 cents, the Central Atlantic saw the biggest drop to its average price. The West Coast less California was down 7.2 cents, and the East Coast region declined by 6 cents.

The Rocky Mountain and Gulf Coast regions were the only regions to report an increase this week.

The price of $4.224 per gallon in the Gulf Coast was the lowest average price reported.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Jan. 16 as reported by the EIA: