ProMiles report shows diesel prices higher in most regions

The ProMiles.com report released on Aug. 7, showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $4.137 per gallon, an increase 9.5 cents from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations used to calculate the averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop the averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

The starkest price jumps came in the West Coast (30.1 cents) and California (25.1 cents) regions. Also up by double digits were the Midwest, Rocky Mountain and West Coast without California regions.

The only price drops came from the Central Atlantic and Gulf Coast regions.

The Gulf Coast also reported the lowest average ($3.846) of any region this week.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, Aug. 7 by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.137, up 9.5 cents

East Coast – $4.169, up 1.9 cents

New England – $4.253, up 3.2 cents

Central Atlantic – $4.331, down 6 cents

Lower Atlantic – $4.052, up 2.3 cents

Midwest – $4.064, up 13.8 cents

Gulf Coast – $3.846, down nine-tenths of a cent

Rocky Mountain – $4.087, up 10.4 cents

West Coast – $4.859, up 30.1 cents

West Coast without California –$4.371, up 10.2 cents

California – $5.314, up 25.1 cents

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.185 for Aug. 7.

The previous week, the average retail U.S. price was $4.036 per gallon. AAA reported $3.847 per gallon of diesel for this past month, and $5.158 per gallon a year ago.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s Aug. 7 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel increased by 11.2 cents to $4.239.

That national average for this past week was 75.4 cents less than it was one year ago.

Of the reporting regions, six saw an increase of more than 10 cents. The largest jump was 18.1 cents in the California region.

The Rocky Mountain region was up by 16.1 cents, the West Coast saw a jump of 15.8 cents and the West Coast less California region increased by just under 14 cents.

$3.96 in the Gulf Coast was the lowest average price reported and the only price per gallon below $4.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Aug. 7 as reported by the EIA: