ProMiles report says diesel still down across the country

The ProMiles.com report released on April 3, showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $4.234 per gallon, down 3.8 cents from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations in order to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

Each region in the ProMiles report saw a lower price this week compared to last week. A 10.3-cent drop in the Rocky Mountain region was the most significant reported.

Down by between 4 and 5 cents were the East Coast, West Coast, New England and Lower Atlantic regions.

The West Coast less California region had a price most similar to a week ago, down by just one-tenth of a cent.

With a price per gallon of $3.847, the Gulf Coast region reported the lowest average of any region this week.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, April 3, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.234, down 3.8 cents.

East Coast – $4.314, down 4.3 cents.

New England – $4.691, down 4.4 cents.

Central Atlantic – $4.532, down 3.7 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.106, down 4.8 cents.

Midwest – $3.996, down 2.6 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.847, down 2.4 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $4.165, down 10.3 cents.

West Coast – $5.099, down 4.4 cents.

West Coast without California –$4.669, down one-tenth of a cent.

California – $5.442, down 7 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.204 for April 3.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price was $4.238 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $4.388 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $5.096 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s April 3 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by 2.3 cents to $4.105

The national average for this past week was $1.039 less than it was one year ago.

California reported the biggest drop in price at 11.8 cents per gallon. The Rocky Mountain and West Coast region were down around 8 cents, while the West Coast less California region saw a dip in its average price of 4.6 cents.

The only region to report an increase was the Gulf Coast, but by less than 1 cent, and still has the lowest average price per gallon ($3.887) of any region.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on April 3 as reported by the EIA: