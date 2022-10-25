ProMiles.com report says national diesel average up 16 cents

The ProMiles.com report released on Monday, Oct. 24, showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $5.362 per gallon, up 16 cents from a week ago.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations in order to calculate the averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

All but one region in the ProMiles report saw an increase to its average price with the largest jump coming in the Central Atlantic (41.3 cents), said the ProMiles report. New England also reported a 41-cent surge, while the East Coast region was up by 28.9 cents and the Lower Atlantic saw an increase of 18.7 cents.

In addition, three other regions had an increase of more than 10 cents.

California was the only region to report a decrease (1.4 cents), but it still has the highest average diesel price in the country.

The lowest average price is $4.925 per gallon in the Gulf Coast region.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, Oct. 24, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $5.362, up 16 cents.

East Coast – $5.384, up 28.9 cents.

New England – $5.698, 41.1 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.71, 41.3 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $5.115, 18.7 cents.

Midwest – $5.27, up 12.4 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.925, up 10.9 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.214, up 13.1 cents.

West Coast – $6.151, up 2.7 cents.

West Coast without California – $5.572, up 7 cents.

California – $ 6.624, down 1.4 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $5.326 for Oct. 24.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price was $5.284 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $4.906 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.603 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s Oct. 24 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel increased by one-fifth of a cent to $5.341.

That national average for this past week was $1.628 more than it was one year ago.

According to the EIA report, diesel averages were up in exactly half of the regions and down in the other half.

16.8 cents in the California region was the biggest increase. Diesel was up 12.1 cents per gallon in the West Coast region, and the West Coast less California region saw a 9.3-cent jump.

Decreases included a drop of 17.8 cents in New England, 9.3 cents in the Central Atlantic and 7 cents in the Rocky Mountain region.

The lowest average price per gallon is $4.987 in the Gulf Coast.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Oct. 24 as reported by the EIA: