Prime Inc. expanding, hiring more drivers

Springfield, Mo.-based Prime Inc. recently revealed plans for a $160 million facility that will serve as a Southeastern regional hub.

Prime Inc. said this expansion will create more than 120 new, full-time jobs.

The company is also expecting to hire more than 50 professional drivers.

“Prime Inc. is thrilled to announce growth of our company with construction of a new terminal campus to be located in Georgia, a state renowned for its strong work ethic, which aligns perfectly with our company’s values of dedication and excellence,” said Robert Low, CEO and founder of Prime Inc. “Spalding County’s strategic proximity to many of our top customers enhances our ability to deliver exceptional service, while also being conveniently located for the benefit of our fleet of professional drivers. This new terminal strengthens our commitment to support growth of our associates’ careers while meeting the needs of our customers across the nation.”

The new Prime Inc. terminal near Griffin, Ga., will feature “state-of-the-art” facilities, including driver development and training and equipment maintenance amenities.

Used truck and trailer equipment sales as well as truck tire recycling will be among the on-site services, Prime Inc. said.

Mechanics, driving operators and facility maintenance are the positions Prime Inc. is looking to fill first, according to a news release.

“Prime, Inc.’s new campus will further add to Georgia’s $107 billion transportation and logistics industry that creates and supports jobs in every corner of our state,” said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. “I want to thank the state and local economic developers who made this great project possible and the company leaders who chose the No. 1 state for business for this exciting new chapter.”

Founded in 1970, Prime Inc. currently operates more than 7,000 units and employs more than 8,500 drivers. The company has refrigerated, flatbed, tanker, intermodal and hopper divisions.

“This investment will boost our powerful logistics industry, strengthen other key sectors and create new opportunities for business growth and job creation across the metro area,” Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber, said. LL

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