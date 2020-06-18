Primary elections season in full swing again

An unusual election season continues as voters in states around the country narrow down their options via primary elections for who will appear on fall ballots.

The primary election season started in early February and was sidelined in mid-March because of the coronavirus. Opportunities for voters to make their voices heard has since restarted in the lead-up to the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The next round of primaries will take place on June 23. Voters in Kentucky and New York will fill out state and presidential primary ballots. On the same day, Virginia voters are scheduled to have their state primary.

A week later on June 30, state primaries will be held in Colorado, Oklahoma and Utah.

July state/presidential primaries

In a typical presidential election year, there are no state primaries scheduled for July. Due to primaries being rescheduled following the pandemic, there are four states with primaries scheduled next month.

On July 7, voters in Delaware will have their presidential primary. New Jersey voters will fill out their state and presidential primary ballots on the same day.

The presidential primary election in Louisiana will follow on July 11. Maine will hold its state primary on July 14.

August state/presidential primaries

There are 14 states that wait until August to hold primary elections.

State primaries in August are as follows: Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Hawaii, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Tennessee, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Primary dates range from Aug. 4 to Aug. 18.

Additionally, Connecticut will hold a state and presidential primary on Aug. 11.

September state primaries

Voters in Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island will have their turn in September.

There are no states scheduled to hold a presidential primary in September.

Registering to vote

Truckers who are registered to vote should make the effort to cast their ballots. Although primary elections typically don’t receive the same attention as the fall election, they can be just as important, if not more.

Primary ballots can include a variety of issues, and many that are of significance to the trucking industry.

Visit FightingForTruckers.com for information on steps to register to vote. A link is available at the bottom of the page.

Truckers who do not have web access – or those who have questions or need assistance – can call the OOIDA Membership Department at 800-444-5791, ext. 4906.

On the road on Election Day? Plan ahead to vote.