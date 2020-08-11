Election Day 2020 is coming into focus. In 11 weeks, many voters will head to their polling place to cast ballots on a variety of races and issues – others will vote before Nov. 3.

Most states have held primary elections as they reduce the field for the presidential election ballot. Voters in Connecticut, Georgia, Minnesota, South Dakota, Vermont and Wisconsin made their voices heard today.

Upcoming primaries

The next round of state primaries will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 18, in Alaska, Florida and Wyoming.

Voters in Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island will have their turn in September.

Massachusetts voters will cast ballots on Sept. 1. New Hampshire and Rhode Island voters will follow suit on Sept. 8. Delaware voters will wrap up the month’s primaries on Sept. 15.

Registering to vote

With the fall election approaching, it is important to get registered now to ensure your voice is heard.

Deadline to register

Deadlines to voter registration are all over the map, but in many states you need to register at least 20 days before heading to the voting booth to fill out your ballot.

Rules for registering

For most states you can register to vote in person or by mail. Depending on your state, you may be able to print your registration form from a website or pick one up in person from the department of motor vehicles, local board of elections office, post office, library or other locations designated by state officials.

About four-fifths of all states either use or are in the process of taking advantage of the internet to simplify the voter registration process.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, nine states have yet to offer online paperless registration. The holdouts are: Arkansas, Maine, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming.

Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina and Oklahoma have acted since November 2019 to implement online voter registration.

Who can vote?

As long as you’re 18 or older, an American citizen, and a resident of the state where you’re planning to register, you have an equal chance to decide who you want to run your country, your state, your region and your town.

Where to vote?

After you’ve sent in your registration form, your state will mail out details about your polling place. Some states will send a voter registration ID card, which you may be required to show at the polls. Other states require a photo ID when voting.

Many states also offer advance voting, voting by mail and absentee voting – making it possible for truckers to have their voices heard no matter where they happen to be on Election Day.

Visit FightingForTruckers.com for more information on steps to register to vote. A link is available at the bottom of the page.

More Land Line election coverage is available.