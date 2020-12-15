PrePass Plus now available on Colorado’s E-470

December 15, 2020

Tyson Fisher

|

Truckers with PrePass Plus traveling through Colorado can get more bang for their buck with recently added services.

According to a news release, truckers using Colorado’s E-470 can use PrePass Plus to bypass weigh stations and pay electronic tolls. The new services expansion requires only one transponder, reducing clutter of multiple transponders mounted in the cab.

PrePass Plus does not automatically enroll with E-470. Customers must sign up for the services in Colorado. However, there is no additional charge to add the service. To enroll in the E-470 services, go to PrePass.com. Information about other transponder options also are available at the website.

“We would like to commend E-470 and PrePass for responding to industry requests, especially in this time of the pandemic, to provide greater efficiencies and cost savings through this program,” Greg Fulton, president of the Colorado Motor Carriers Association, said in a statement. “Our long-time partnerships with PrePass and E-470 allow our members and the entire trucking industry to save time and money while increasing safety on the roadways.”

PrePass Plus transponders on the E-470 network allows trucks to pay discounted electronic tolling fees and access toll management for toll reconciliation.

Customers can also streamline invoicing to avoid collecting receipts while managing multiple accounts. PrePass is also the only service that includes both weigh station bypass and electronic toll payments with only one transponder, according to PrePass.

E-470 is a toll highway that runs along the eastern perimeter of the Denver metropolitan area. The 47-mile beltway extends from State Highway C-470 at I-25 in Douglas County south of Denver, runs east and then north through Aurora, passes along the western edge of the Denver International Airport, and turns back towards the west, ending at I-25 on the north end of the metropolitan area.

PrePass also is compatible with E-ZPass, FasTrak, PikePass, K-Tag, SunPass and TxTag. LL

TravelCenters
Tyson Fisher

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

Related News

covid-19 vaccine fedex

Colorado

COVID-19 vaccine rolls out with truckers at the wheel

The COVID-19 vaccine rolls out with truckers at the wheel; breaking down the logistics of getting an entire nation inoculated. Plus, red-light cameras in Florida.

By Scott Thompson | December 15

CARB – California Air Resources Board

State

CARB to provide $28M in zero-emission trucks incentive program

CARB approved of $28 million for residents and fleet owners to purchase zero-emission vehicles as the state tightens emissions regulations.

By Tyson Fisher | December 15

Welcome to Nevada sign

State

Another Nevada county adopts local diesel tax

Commissioners in one Nevada locale have added their county to the growing list of places in the state to collect a local diesel tax.

By Keith Goble | December 15

Welcome to South Carolina

State

South Carolina bill targets left-lane slowpokes

One South Carolina bill would boost the punishments for motorists caught hanging out in the far left-hand lane of highways.

By Keith Goble | December 14