PrePass Plus now available on Colorado’s E-470

Truckers with PrePass Plus traveling through Colorado can get more bang for their buck with recently added services.

According to a news release, truckers using Colorado’s E-470 can use PrePass Plus to bypass weigh stations and pay electronic tolls. The new services expansion requires only one transponder, reducing clutter of multiple transponders mounted in the cab.

PrePass Plus does not automatically enroll with E-470. Customers must sign up for the services in Colorado. However, there is no additional charge to add the service. To enroll in the E-470 services, go to PrePass.com. Information about other transponder options also are available at the website.

“We would like to commend E-470 and PrePass for responding to industry requests, especially in this time of the pandemic, to provide greater efficiencies and cost savings through this program,” Greg Fulton, president of the Colorado Motor Carriers Association, said in a statement. “Our long-time partnerships with PrePass and E-470 allow our members and the entire trucking industry to save time and money while increasing safety on the roadways.”

PrePass Plus transponders on the E-470 network allows trucks to pay discounted electronic tolling fees and access toll management for toll reconciliation.

Customers can also streamline invoicing to avoid collecting receipts while managing multiple accounts. PrePass is also the only service that includes both weigh station bypass and electronic toll payments with only one transponder, according to PrePass.

E-470 is a toll highway that runs along the eastern perimeter of the Denver metropolitan area. The 47-mile beltway extends from State Highway C-470 at I-25 in Douglas County south of Denver, runs east and then north through Aurora, passes along the western edge of the Denver International Airport, and turns back towards the west, ending at I-25 on the north end of the metropolitan area.

PrePass also is compatible with E-ZPass, FasTrak, PikePass, K-Tag, SunPass and TxTag. LL