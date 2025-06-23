Pre-2000 ELD exemption not ending, despite rumors

If you’re trucking in a truck with a pre-2000 engine and running on paper logs, just keep on trucking. There’s no truth to a rumor circulating the internet saying the ELD exemption is ending.

The last time the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration talked about ending the pre-2000 engine electronic logging device exemption was back in 2022. At that time, the agency was only considering ending it. Since then, it’s basically been crickets on the subject.

Perhaps the rumors are being fueled by FMCSA’s regulatory agenda. The latest update, in the fall 2024 edition of the agenda, has FMCSA projected to consider revisions to the ELD mandate this month.

The thing is, regulatory agenda deadlines are goals. They are not set in stone. The other thing important to note is that it’s set for a proposed rule stage. That’s a far cry from a final rule.

It’s also important to note that the fall 2024 regulatory agenda was set by the previous administration. With the current focus on reducing unnecessary regulations, it’s unclear what the future holds for any plans to consider revisions to the ELD regs.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has remained critical of the ELD mandate.

In 2022, when FMCSA sought comments on possible changes to the regulation, OOIDA came out swinging.

“As we approach five years since the original implementation date, it’s clear the ELD mandate has not been the silver bullet solution for improving highway safety,” Jay Grimes, OOIDA’s director of federal affairs, said in 2022.

Grimes added that OOIDA opposes any efforts to end the exemption on older trucks.

“Unless FMCSA wants to repeal the costly and unnecessary ELD mandate altogether, they should not change the pre-2000 engine rules,” he said. LL