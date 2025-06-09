Ports emission assessment ongoing at San Pedro Bay facilities

The Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles are seeking feedback through July 17 on plans to cut emission.

In 2017, the San Pedro Bay ports adopted a plan to reduce air pollution toward a goal of zero-direct-emission trucks by 2035. This plan requires a feasibility assessment every three years. Assessments previous to this year were completed in 2018 and 2021.

The current state of technology, operational characteristics, economic considerations, infrastructure availability and commercial readiness are examined within studies.

This year’s draft feasibility assessment is available on the Clean Air Action Plan website. Comments can be sent to caap@cleanairactionplan.org.

📄The public is invited to comment on a draft 2024 feasibility assessment of cleaner drayage truck technologies needed to help @PortofLA & @portoflongbeach reduce air pollution and reach ambitious ZE goals adopted in the 2017 Clean Air Action Plan Update.https://t.co/dY46KZsosA pic.twitter.com/XjVmxYnNkB — Port of Los Angeles (@PortofLA) June 5, 2025

Clean trucks investment

In May, the Port of Los Angeles announced an additional investment in the Clean Truck Fund, which helps owner-operators with the cost of zero-direct-emission trucks.

The Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners unanimously approved allocating Clean Truck Fund revenues for vouchers to reduce the cost of zero-direct-emission trucks and equipment through June 2028.

Partnerships with state and local agencies have also provided additional funding, accelerating regional deployment and infrastructure, according to port officials.

“The Clean Truck Fund is a short-term strategy to maximize results,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said in a statement. “This money puts more zero-emission trucks in port service faster by lowering the cost of purchasing them while ensuring the charging and fueling infrastructure is there to keep them moving.”

Nearly 550 zero-direct-emission trucks are currently in service at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. LL

