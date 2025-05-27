Port of Los Angeles announces clean trucks spending plan

Investments in clean trucks at the Port of Los Angeles are set to increase following unanimous approval of a near-term spending plan by the Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners.

This approval allocates Clean Truck Fund revenues through June 2028.

“Our Clean Truck Program is essential to our larger efforts to eliminate pollution from all sources involved in our operations,” Harbor Commission President Lucille Roybal-Allard said.

According to a Port of Los Angeles news release, port funding comes from the clean trucks fund rate, established to help owner-operators with the cost of zero-direct-emission trucks.

Cargo owners pay $10 for every loaded 20-foot equivalent unit hauled by conventional drayage trucks. That rate for larger containers is $20. Cargo owners using zero-direct-emission trucks are exempt from the rate.

“The Clean Truck Fund is a short-term strategy to maximize results,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said. “This money puts more zero-emission trucks in Port service faster by lowering the cost of purchasing them while ensuring the charging and fueling infrastructure is there to keep them moving.”

The Port of Los Angeles said it has spent or allocated $93 million for deploying zero-direct-emission trucks and building charging and fueling depots as of March 2025. In the next three years, the Port of Los Angeles estimates another $120 million could be collected through Clean Truck Fund revenues.

Vouchers reducing the cost of zero-direct-emission trucks and investments in the technology will continue to be prioritized, Port of Los Angeles officials said.

Nearly 550 zero-direct-emission trucks are currently in service at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

A done deal?

Advanced Clean Trucks has been terminated by Congress, but it’s expected the strict vehicle emission rules will be challenged in court.

“This action, once signed by President Trump, not only prevents California from implementing their attempt at EV mandate actions but ensures that they can never do something similar again,” EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said in a statement.

Advanced Clean Cars II, Advanced Clean Trucks and the Omnibus Low NOX regulations were reversed through Congressional Review Act resolutions, meaning it would take an act of Congress for a similar rule to be issued in the future.

“This Senate vote is illegal,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said. “We’re going to fight this unconstitutional attack on California in court.”

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association said the CRA resolutions “protect small-business truckers nationwide from California’s regulatory encroachments.” LL