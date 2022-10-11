Port of Long Beach to host ‘Help for Truckers’ day

October 11, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

The Port of Long Beach, in partnership with the Transportation Security Administration and IDEMIA, will host a one-stop sign-up event for truck drivers seeking access to the San Pedro Bay Ports Complex.

Calling it “Help for Truckers Day,” the Port of Long Beach will allow truckers to enroll with the Transportation Worker Identification Credential register for the Clean Truck Program, obtain radio-frequency ID tags, and sign up for the port’s truck alert traffic notification system at the same time, in the same location, according to a Port of Long Beach news release.

A TWIC-specific appointment and/or pre-enrollments can be made on the TSA website by clicking “New Enrollment.” Once you reach step 9, select “Appoint Location,” and choose “Pop Up: Port of Long Beach, 10/18-10/19.”

TWIC is required by the Maritime Transportation Security Act for workers who need access to secure areas of the nation’s maritime facilities/vessels, according to TSA’s website. A security threat assessment is conducted to determine a person’s eligibility.

Drivers with a valid commercial driver’s license and hazardous materials endorsement or a Free and Secure Trade card may be eligible for a reduced rate TWIC, says the TSA enrollment website.

More information about the Clean Truck program and RFID is available by calling 866-721-5686 or emailing CleanTrucks@polb.com.

The Port of Long Beach event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. and run through 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 and 19 at the Port of Long Beach Terminal Access Center at 1265 Harbor Ave. It is at the southwest corner of Harbor Avenue and West Anaheim Street in Long Beach, Calif.

According to the news release, free tacos will be served to event participants starting at 11 a.m. each day while supplies last. LL

More Land Line coverage of California.

 

WWWilliams

Related News

broker pandemic apps app tracking

California

Broker problems and basic advice

We’ll cover several problems between truckers and brokers, including tracking apps, non-payment and difficulties filing on broker bonds.

By Mark Reddig | October 11

Department of Labor crest

News

Department of Labor proposes new worker classification rules

The U.S. Department of Labor announced a proposal to update how it determines whether a worker is an employee or an independent contractor.

By Mark Schremmer | October 11

commercial truck snow chain, image by Daniel Vincek

News

Colorado’s getting serious about chains for the season

Colorado State Patrol is getting serious about commercial truck drivers being prepared for winter by having tire chains as required by law.

By Land Line Staff | October 11

George Washington Bridge, approach from the New Jersey side. Daniel Schwen

News

New York ‘dimwitted’ proposal targets New Jersey drivers

State lawmakers in New York and New Jersey are bickering about legislation to counter traffic enforcement rules.

By Keith Goble | October 11