Port of Long Beach to host ‘Help for Truckers’ day

The Port of Long Beach, in partnership with the Transportation Security Administration and IDEMIA, will host a one-stop sign-up event for truck drivers seeking access to the San Pedro Bay Ports Complex.

Calling it “Help for Truckers Day,” the Port of Long Beach will allow truckers to enroll with the Transportation Worker Identification Credential register for the Clean Truck Program, obtain radio-frequency ID tags, and sign up for the port’s truck alert traffic notification system at the same time, in the same location, according to a Port of Long Beach news release.

Truck drivers and others can sign up for various official programs and certifications they need to work at the San Pedro Bay ports complex at a one-stop event at the Port of Long Beach on Oct. 18-19.Learn more: https://t.co/kTQYN16fvy pic.twitter.com/y5nXOrQctb — Port of Long Beach (@portoflongbeach) October 7, 2022

A TWIC-specific appointment and/or pre-enrollments can be made on the TSA website by clicking “New Enrollment.” Once you reach step 9, select “Appoint Location,” and choose “Pop Up: Port of Long Beach, 10/18-10/19.”

TWIC is required by the Maritime Transportation Security Act for workers who need access to secure areas of the nation’s maritime facilities/vessels, according to TSA’s website. A security threat assessment is conducted to determine a person’s eligibility.

Drivers with a valid commercial driver’s license and hazardous materials endorsement or a Free and Secure Trade card may be eligible for a reduced rate TWIC, says the TSA enrollment website.

More information about the Clean Truck program and RFID is available by calling 866-721-5686 or emailing CleanTrucks@polb.com.

The Port of Long Beach event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. and run through 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 and 19 at the Port of Long Beach Terminal Access Center at 1265 Harbor Ave. It is at the southwest corner of Harbor Avenue and West Anaheim Street in Long Beach, Calif.

According to the news release, free tacos will be served to event participants starting at 11 a.m. each day while supplies last. LL

