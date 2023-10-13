Port of Long Beach to hold one-stop shop credentialing event

Trucking in and out of ports can require various background checks and credentials, and securing them can be a time-consuming process. To help with that, the Port of Long Beach plans to host a one-stop shop event Oct. 17-18 where truckers can get their needed credentials.

Truckers will be able to enroll in the Transportation Worker Identification Credential program, obtain radiofrequency ID tags and sign up for the Port’s Truck Alert traffic notification system. They also will be able to check out information on the upcoming Advanced Clean Fleets regulation that will require any new drayage trucks registered after Jan. 1, 2024 to be zero-emission.

The event is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17 and Wednesday, Oct. 18 at the Port of Long Beach Terminal Access Center, 1265 Harbor Ave., which is located at the southwest corner of Harbor Avenue and West Anaheim Street.

To sweeten the deal, free tacos will be available to participants from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, while supplies last.

TWIC card

The Transportation Worker Identification Credential, called the TWIC card, is required for truckers and others who need access to secure areas of maritime facilities and vessels, like the Port of Long Beach. It’s not uncommon for other secure locations to require the credential as well.

The card costs $125.25 for five years. The Transportation Security Administration conducts a background check on applicants to determine whether the applicant qualifies for the credential. However, truckers who already have completed a hazardous materials endorsement background check or have a Free and Secure Trade (FAST) card used to cross international borders will have to pay only $93. Truckers who opt for the reduced rate will have a TWIC expiration date that will align with either the hazmat endorsement or FACT card expiration.

Truckers can click here to start the application process, find out what documents they need to bring or replace a TWIC card.

RFID tags

Since 2007, trucks accessing marine terminals at the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach must be equipped with TruckTags. Truckers without a RFID TruckTag face being denied access or processed via a “trouble ticket.” Truckers with a trouble ticket are sent to the “trouble window” to sort out whatever the issue is, which can take hours in some instances.

Think of TruckTag much like an E-ZPass. The RFID tag is installed on the truck’s driver-side rearview mirror. Those are automatically read at marine terminal gate entrances to verify the truck’s security clearance, and the driver’s CDL is checked to verify the driver’s trucking company has authorized entering the port on the company’s behalf.

Truckers who cannot make the Port of Long Beach event on Oct. 17-18 instead can purchase TruckTags on eModal.com.

Advanced Clean Fleets

On April 28, the California Air Resources Board unanimously approved a sweeping regulation called Advanced Clean Fleets that will phase-in zero-emission trucks. The regulation requires that 100% of manufacturer sales be zero-emission trucks by 2036. Drayage operations, government fleets and “high priority” fleets are affected by the regulation.

Although the Advanced Clean Fleets rule requires all truck sales to be zero-emission vehicles by 2036, a phase-in timeline will be implemented.

For drayage trucks, the regulation will require companies to register “legacy” trucks by the end of 2023. Beginning in January 2024, newly added drayage trucks must be zero-emission trucks. All drayage trucks must be zero-emission vehicles by January 2035. LL