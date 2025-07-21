Port of Long Beach reports drop in cargo

The Port of Long Beach reported cargo movement was down by 16% in June.

A Port of Long Beach news release said 704,400 20-foot equivalent units were processed last month. Imports declined to 348,681 units, while exports dropped to 87,627 units. Empty containers also decreased (268,095).

However, Port of Long Beach officials said a pause on tariffs could result in a quick rebound – as soon as this month.

“We’re anticipating a cargo surge in July as retailers stock up on goods ordered during the 90-day pause placed on tariffs and retaliatory tariffs,” Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero said. “The Port of Long Beach is prepared to handle the influx by tracking trade moving through the harbor with the Supply Chain Information Highway, our digital solution to maximize visibility and efficiency in cargo movement.”

Conversely, the Port of Los Angeles reported its busiest June, in terms of cargo movement, in 117 years of operation.

“No matter the economic situation, our facilities, dockworkers and marine terminal operators continue to make this the premier gateway for trans-Pacific goods movement,” said Long Beach Harbor Commission President Bonnie Lowenthal. “Over the long term, we’re investing in infrastructure projects to keep cargo moving efficiently and sustainably to preserve our status as the port of choice.”

Through the first half of 2025, 4,766,631 20-foot equivalent units have moved through the Port of Long Beach. This is more than 10% higher than in the first six months of 2024.

Updated statistics are available on the Port of Long Beach website.

Truck charging expansion

The Port of Long Beach is one of three locations where WattEV is expanding electric truck charging infrastructure through $24 million in state funding.

“We see 2026 as the turning point, and we are building ahead of demand to ensure that all major freight corridors in California are ready,” WattEV CEO Salim Youssefzadeh said.

This expansion includes 12 charging units at the Port of Long Beach, 10 charging units along Interstate 15 near Baker, Calif., and seven charging units at Otay Mesa in San Diego County.

WattEV said all three sites will be capable of charging electric trucks in 30 minutes or less. LL

