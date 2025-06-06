Port of Corpus Christi completes $625 million project

An eight-year, $625 million improvement project has been completed at the Port of Corpus Christi.

The project was funded by Congress and the Port of Corpus Christi with “significant support” from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and private marine companies, according to a Port of Corpus Christi news release.

“The Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project unlocks a new era of economic growth for both the Coastal Bend and the nation,” said David Engel, chairman of the Port of Corpus Christi Commission. “This commitment represents what can be achieved when we work toward a common goal: driving prosperity at home and strengthening America’s leadership in the evolving global market.”

Expanding the waterway will facilitate safe travel for large vessels as well as two-way traffic and enable more efficient transportation of crude oil, liquefied natural gas and other commodities, Port of Corpus Christi officials said.

This project along with the port’s proximity to the Eagle Ford Shale and Permian Basin have attracted more than $65 billion in commercial investments to the Coastal Bend in the past decade, while port activities generate more than 95,000 jobs throughout Texas, according to the Port of Corpus Christi.

Additionally, it’s estimated the improvement project at will result in annual transportation cost savings in excess of $200 million.

“Along with the port, stakeholders like the Texas General Land Office and the Coastal Bend Bays and Estuaries Program advocate for the communities we serve. In collaboration, we were able to deliver one of the largest beneficial use projects in the history of our district,” said Col. Rhett Blackmon, the commander for the USACE Galveston District.

The port’s website says it is the nation’s largest energy export gateway, the third-largest export port for crude oil in the world and fifth-largest port in the U.S. in total tonnage.

More than 2.4 million barrels per day of crude oil are moved from the Port of Corpus Christi to points outside the U.S.

Following the latest investment, the Port of Corpus Christi now has a channel that is 54 feet wide and 530 feet deep with access to major interstates and Class 1 railroads. LL

