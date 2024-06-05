Port of Baltimore channel access expanded

June 5, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

The limited-access channel at the Port of Baltimore has been expanded to 400 feet wide and 50 feet deep, allowing for the transit of all deep-draft commercial vessels.

Following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, the Port of Baltimore was indefinitely closed to vessel traffic. The port reopened with limited access on April 25.

“We are proud of the unified efforts that have partially reopened the Federal Channel to port operations,” said Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

A Key Bridge emergency order remains in effect through Saturday, June 8.

The USACE said efforts continue to restore the channel to its original dimensions – 700 feet wide and 50 feet deep.

“We are not taking our foot off the gas,” said Col. Estee S. Pinchasin, USACE Baltimore District commander. “We are pushing forward as quickly and safely as possible to reach 700 feet and ensuring we remove all wreckage to prevent any impact to future navigation.”

A tentative schedule released in early April called for a full reopening of the channel by the end of May. That timeline has been adjusted with a completion date between Saturday and Monday, June 8-10.

“This effort is more complex than initially estimated,” Pinchasin said. “Salvage crews must dig out the bottom cord of this truss to access the areas needing to be cut.”

Key Bridge rebuild update

The Maryland Transportation Authority will hold a virtual update at 6 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, June 11.

Information on already completed bridge work, reconnection resources and revitalization plans will be presented during this session.

Attendees also will have the opportunity to submit questions to the Maryland Transportation Authority panelists. LL

