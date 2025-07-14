Port incentive program announced in Washington state

An inaugural port program will include zero-direct-emission trucks for drayage operations and charging infrastructure in the Puget Sound region of Washington state.

The Northwest Seaport Alliance announced a $6.2 million grant from the Washington State Department of Transportation will add a total of 19 zero-direct-emission trucks and a charging site for up to 250 vehicles daily.

Additionally, the site near Interstate 5 and SeaTac Airport can offer overnight parking for 70 vehicles, the Northwest Seaport Alliance said.

“This transition is a necessary but expensive one, and we need all the partners at the table that we can get,” NWSA Co-Chair and Port of Tacoma Commission President John McCarthy said. “Funding from the Washington State Legislature and their recognition of the importance of decarbonizing ports was key to making this happen, and continued investment and partnership will be crucial to future iterations of this program.”

The port initiative is part of the state’s Climate Commitment Act.

“WSDOT is pleased to be part of advancing the use of clean energy for zero-emission drayage trucks,” said Jason Biggs, director of WSDOT’s Rail, Freight and Ports Division. “Projects like this one are key to meeting the state’s climate commitment goals, and the Northwest Seaport Alliance is a valuable partner in this mission.”

Zeem Solutions has been selected to deploy the zero-direct-emission trucks and charging infrastructure. Zeem is partnering with local drayage providers to ensure equitable deployment with minimal impact to port operations, a Northwest Seaport Alliance news release said.

This will be the Inglewood, Calif.-based company’s first deployment in Washington state.

“We have served truck fleets for several years, and our goal is to make it a compelling business decision for fleets that is both economically and environmentally sustainable,” said Paul Gioupis, CEO of Zeem Solutions.

Ground breaking on the charging site is scheduled for fall 2025. The zero-direct-emission trucks are expected to be deployed by 2026, according to port officials.

In April 2025, the Puget Sound Zero Emission Truck Collaborative announced its Decarbonizing Drayage Roadmap. The Northwest Seaport Alliance said its incentive program is an effort to align with that plan. LL

