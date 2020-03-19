Port Houston reopens operations after worker tests positive for COVID-19

March 19, 2020

Land Line Staff

Port Houston officials say the Bayport and Barbours Cut terminals will reopen Friday morning after being temporarily shut down after a port worker tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Port of Houston Authority issued a statement Thursday morning suspending operations following a longshoreman’s positive test for COVID-19 coronavirus. The port authority says the worker, is in quarantine at a local hospital.

Port Houston has conducted a joint investigation with the union which indicated that his exposure to others was fairly limited,” according to a statement issued Thursday afternoon. “Following CDC guidelines, all those that he has been in direct contact with during the two days worked at Port Houston facilities are in self-quarantine. Additionally, those who maintained social distancing from the worker, and have low risk, have been advised.

Vessel operations are expected to begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Port Houston Customer Service staff will return to normal hours Friday morning.

“All decisions on vessel schedules, demurrage and all others will be determined as soon as possible,” the release states.

The Port Authority’s other public facilities remained open Thursday, as did the Houston Ship Channel and the 200-plus private terminals that comprise the greater Port of Houston.

