Police recover over $5 million in goods from SoCal cargo theft ring

Five individuals have been arrested in connection with a large-scale cargo theft operation in Southern California.

On Friday, Feb. 20, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Commercial Crimes Division Cargo Theft Task Force announced the arrests following a series of search warrants being executed in Corona, Compton and Wilmington, Calif.

“During the service of the warrants, investigators impounded 84 stolen container chassis, 11 tractors, 25 vehicles, 6 all-terrain vehicles and 2 heavy-duty forklifts believed to be associated with fraudulent vehicle identification numbers,” the LAPD said in a statement. “Additionally, investigators recovered three handguns, multiple digital devices and U.S. currency totaling $301,604.”

Investigators estimate the value of the recovered cargo at over $5 million.

According to the LAPD, five individuals, all from Corona, Calif., were arrested and charged with grand theft. Those arrested include:

Jose Del Toro Sr., 43

Maria Ramos, 42

Malissa Del Toro, 25

Jose Del Toro Jr., 23

Yairet Jimenez, 23

The multi-agency investigation included collaboration among the LAPD, the Los Angeles Port Police, the California Department of Justice Tax Recovery in the Underground Economy Program and the California Department of Motor Vehicles Investigations Division.

“This case underscores the importance of interagency collaboration in combating large-scale cargo theft and preserving the integrity of commercial supply chains,” LAPD said.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and that additional arrests are expected.

California has had its fair share of issues with cargo theft, consistently ranking number one in the U.S. for total thefts.

This past week, Overhaul released data from its 2025 U.S. Cargo Theft Report. According to the Austin, Texas-based security firm, California accounts for 38% of all reported cargo thefts last year. That total was a marginal increase from 2024, when the state accounted for 32% of all reported thefts.

Those staggering numbers are also being shared by CargoNet, a Jersey City, N.J.-based cargo protection company. According to the company’s 2025 Supply Chain Risk Trends analysis, California accounted for nearly 34% of all “supply chain crime events” last year. LL