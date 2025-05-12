What CVSA’s Roadcheck REALLY Means for Truckers

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For three days every spring, commercial vehicle inspectors across the country and Canada take part in the annual International Roadcheck. And that starts this coming Tuesday, May 13. The annual inspection blitz put on by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance is something many have been through. But for those who haven’t experienced one, we wanted to offer a little overview of what to expect. Jeremy Disbrow, a roadside inspection specialist with CVSA, joins us to explain.