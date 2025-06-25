Nearly six decades ago, a trucker set world records by ballooning into the stratosphere. Also, Truckstop.com says that market pressure, rates, load availability and truck availability are all down. Then, low bridges can cause problems for truckers. But a pair of bridges in Iowa have developed a special reputation. And when a truck driver found himself in a jam, a local deputy and a group of inmates in Kentucky came to his aid.

0:00 – Rates are down in Week 24 of 2025

10:12 – Trucker sets world records during a ‘Magnificent Failure’

24:48 – The Truck-Eating Bridge of Davenport, Iowa

39:16 – Officer, inmates step up to help a trucker in need

Rates are down in Week 24 of 2025

We’re seeing a decrease in market pressure and rates in Week 24 on the spot market. Load availability and truck availability numbers are also decreasing. We’ll chat with Truckstop’s Brent Hutto to break down what’s going on and see what we can expect in the weeks ahead.

Trucker sets world records during a ‘Magnificent Failure’

Fifty-nine years ago, a long-haul trucker from New Jersey set new world records by ballooning into the stratosphere. One of those records still stands. We’ll bring you Reed Black’s story about what’s been called “A Magnificent Failure.”

The Truck-Eating Bridge of Davenport, Iowa

Over the years, we’ve brought you several stories about low bridges that cause problems for truckers. Many truckers who pass through Davenport, Iowa, are aware of a structure there with a very bad reputation – one locals call the Truck-Eating Bridge. We’ll bring you that story.

Officer, inmates step up to help a trucker in need

We’ve brought you many stories of truckers stepping up to help others on the road. Far less often, we’ve told you about instances where someone else steps up to help a trucker. About a month ago, just such an incident occurred in the state of Kentucky. We’ll hear what happened from one of the people who was there, Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Isbill.

