Truck parking problem may cost one county some cash

A Nevada trucking group is threatening a $500 delivery surcharge in Clark County if officials do not address truck parking. Also, time spent sitting can lead to many health problems, including “dead butt syndrome.” Then, a bridge called the Can Opener in the town of Delaware, Ohio, has been named a historic site. And market demand, loads and truck availability were all down last week, but compared to last year, things are looking good.

0:00 – Truck parking problem may lead to delivery surcharge

10:12 – Avoiding the scourge of “dead butt syndrome”

24:48 – Bridge in Ohio opens trucks like a can opener

39:16 – Spot market falters just a bit this week

A trucking association in Nevada is threatening a $500 surcharge on deliveries into Clark County if officials do not address the truck parking shortage soon. Tyson Fisher, associate editor of Land Line Magazine, joins the show to break down how the situation there is emblematic of the nationwide crisis.

Here’s one of those things that may seem obvious but that has some very real significance: Truckers spend a lot of time sitting down. And that can cause them some problems with their health. One potential health issue related to sitting is something you may never have heard of: “dead butt syndrome.” Kristen Schuyten of Michigan Medicine offers a rundown of what you need to know.

We’ve reported many times on so-called truck-eating bridges. But recently, we learned of yet another, this one called the Can Opener. It’s located in the town of Delaware, Ohio, just north of Columbus. But this one now is a little different than the others – it’s been named a historic site. We’ll talk with Lee Yoakum, community affairs director for the city of Delaware.

Market demand, loads and truck availability were all on the decline last week, but compared to last year, things are looking good. Brent Hutto of Truckstop crunches the numbers for us and takes a look at global logistics to see how those are impacting inventory levels and transportation prices.

