Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy talks trucking

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy joins the program in an exclusive one-on-one to talk English-proficiency enforcement, his department’s deregulatory push, his own background in trucking and more. Then, why do some truckers camp out in the middle lane on the interstate? And how do you find an electronic logging device that will fit your operation? You ask, OOIDA answers. And finally, a check on the spot market shows the impact of CVSA’s International Roadcheck.

0:00 – Newscast

10:05 – Exclusive with Transportation Secretary Duffy

24:32 – FAQ with OOIDA compliance

39:32 – Spot market check

Today’s top trucking news: NTSB blames a lack of truck parking for a deadly 2023 crash

Plus, big changes are brewing in the spot market, the Oregon DOT makes it easier to get a permit for oversized loads and more.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy joins the program in an exclusive one-on-one, fresh off a news conference where he made it clear that the U.S. DOT will be cracking down on English-proficiency regulations. Duffy tells News Anchor Scott Thompson about that effort, his department’s deregulatory push, the truck parking crisis, his own background in trucking and more.

Why do some truckers camp out in the middle lane on the interstate? And how do you find an electronic logging device that will fit your operation? When truckers have questions like these, they like to call OOIDA’s compliance department. But you don’t have to, because Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch swing by to answer and discuss.

Load availability is on the rise, while truck availability is going the other way. Brent Hutto of Truckstop breaks down what the latest spot market data means for you – and explains how CVSA’s International Roadcheck played a role in driving some of the numbers.

