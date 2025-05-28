The hatchet finally drops on excess regulations

The Trump administration promised to strip transportation regulations if it doesn’t hurt safety – and that effort appears to have begun. Also, SuperRigs kicks off Thursday, May 29 in Atlanta. Then, many people don’t know what cabotage is, but it’s an important issue that can affect the rates you get. And fewer loads and more trucks are being seen on the spot market for week 20.

The Trump administration promised to strip transportation regulations from the books if it doesn’t negatively impact safety – and that effort appears to have begun. The U.S. Department of Transportation just released a series of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations updates, and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine joins the show to break down which ones affect you and your fellow truckers.

The 43rd annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs – the premiere show truck event every year in the industry – kicks off Thursday, May 29 in Atlanta. Julie Wright, brand manager for Shell Rotella, talks with Land Line Now to offer some details on what you can expect from the truck beauty contest this year.

Cabotage – a lot of people have likely never heard the term, and even fewer know what it means. But with the addition of so many non-domiciled CDL drivers on America’s highways, it’s an important issue right now and one that deserves our attention. Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department cover that – and some information about broker chargebacks.

Fewer loads and more trucks are being seen on the spot market for week 20. Brent Hutto with Truckstop has the numbers and tells us whether consumer confidence has rebounded, as well as how that could impact the trucking industry.

