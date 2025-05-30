One court struck down the Trump tariff plan – and another put it back in place. We’ll offer some analysis about the effect on trucking. Also, truckers love coffee. But for one woman from Puerto Rico, an interest in coffee led her to begin her path into the trucking industry. And OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis says we used to share the road, but now we fight on the road. He’ll offer his thoughts on the state of road rage and more.

0:00 – Tariff back-and-forth – how will it affect trucking?

10:05 – How coffee led one woman to a career in trucking

39:32 – Anger among drivers is making our roads less safe

The Trump administration’s tariff plans hit a snag this week when a court struck them down temporarily. But one day later, another court reinstated them. That’s been a common theme over the past few months: uncertainty about where we’re headed and the impact the tariffs will have. Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine joins the show to discuss the latest on that, as well as the effect all the back-and-forth could have on trucking.

How coffee led one woman to a career in trucking

No one listening right now needs us to tell them that most truckers love their coffee. However, sometimes, a truck driver will take the next step. For one woman from Puerto Rico, it was an interest in coffee that led her to get into the trucking industry. OOIDA member Natasha Cruz-Sanchez says what started out as a challenge to herself turned into a career she loves.

Anger among drivers is making our roads less safe

Highways have become more and more dangerous. As OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis puts it, we used to share the road, but now we fight on the road. Although road rage was not so much a topic back in the day, he says it certainly is now.

