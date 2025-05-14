Solving truck parking will take more than one approach

The only real solution to the truck parking crisis is more spaces. But some states also use technology to help truckers find spaces. Then, we’ll take a look back at some of the troops who received care packages paid for by your donations to Truckers For Troops. And freight availability continues to be above the five-year average. We’ll break down all the numbers and look at how rates will do over time.

0:00 – Members of Congress ask for quick action against staged crash fraud

10:11 – Members of the military express gratitude for care packages

24:49 – States turn to truck parking technology

39:32 – Freight availability above five-year average

This week, OOIDA is recognizing National Military Appreciation Month with its Mission: Military Appreciation campaign. The campaign runs through May 18.

Also in today’s top news: The autonomous trucking industry asks regulators to remove its guardrails. And Google touts a solution to all the tolling text scams going around.

Members of the military express gratitude for care packages

This week, OOIDA is conducting what we call Mission: Military Appreciation – a fundraising effort to benefit the Truckers For Troops program, which sends care packages to our troops overseas and helps veterans here at home through the Veterans Community Project. On today’s show, we’ll take a look back at some of the troops who received care packages paid for by your donations.

The only real solution to the truck parking crisis is more truck parking – but some states are also using technology to help truckers find spaces that are already there. Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine joins Land Line Now for another installment of The Parking Zone, where he covers Arizona’s efforts to make things easier for truckers, a plan to fix the traffic and parking mess around Atlanta and more.

Freight availability above five-year average

Freight availability continues to be above the five-year average. We’ll have a conversation with Brent Hutto of Truckstop, who breaks down all the numbers and gives an outlook on how he thinks rates will do over time.

