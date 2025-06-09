A proposal that would have amounted to an extra fee for motor carriers just got thrown on the scrap heap by a U.S. Senate committee. What are the chances it pops back up? Plus, having an interest in lease-purchase agreements is understandable – but the horror stories should be enough to make you think twice. Then, if you want to save money while your truck is parked, don’t pause your insurance – but do try this. And finally, some cybersecurity advice for truckers on the road and at home.

0:00 – Senate punts proposed new fee for truckers

10:12 – Just say no to lease-purchase agreements

24:48 – Save money while your truck is parked

39:16 – Cybersecurity 101

Senate punts proposed new fee for truckers

As the U.S. Senate tries to work out the details of the budget, some trucking-related provisions are popping up. Bryce Mongeon, OOIDA’s director of legislative affairs, tells us one that would have amounted to an extra fee for motor carriers just got thrown on the scrap heap.

Just say no to lease-purchase agreements

Truckers continue to get caught in a situation we’ve warned you about many times on the program – and that is getting into a lease-purchase agreement with a carrier. The fact is, the vast majority of truckers who do this end up failing, and in some cases, with their finances and credit in tatters. Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department break down the newest concerns.

Save money while your truck is parked

If you’ve ever thought about pausing your truck insurance, think again. However, if you’re looking for ways to save money while your truck is parked, Trina Skywalker and Lisa Waske of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department have some helpful suggestions.

Cybersecurity 101

Have you seen a USB device sitting around in a public place lately and thought about picking it up? Or connected to public Wi-Fi at a truck stop or restaurant or anywhere else? You could be setting yourself up for a cybersecurity nightmare. Jason Lutes and Aaron Phillips of OOIDA’s I.T. Department stop by with some useful tips for keeping the cybercriminals at bay.

