New legislation aims to cement President Trump’s executive order on English proficiency

Truck parking on the agenda at Texas freight panel

Members of the OOIDA board play a vital role in fighting for the rights of truckers in their home states. We sit down with Ken Becker, who recently met with the Texas Freight Advisory Committee, to discuss important issues such as truck parking.

Big trucks and twisters and scammers, oh my!

From tornados to heavy trucks, June’s Land Line Magazine explores some of the biggest dangers you need to be aware of, including a recent scam that’s very convincing. Mark Schremmer and Tyson Fisher of the magazine staff join Land Line Now with details.

Report on wreck points to need for more truck parking

Normally, an NTSB report on a wreck details some regulatory change or new technology the board thinks is needed in order to prevent similar crashes in the future. But a recent report instead highlighted the need for more truck parking.

