    • Provisions in reconciliation bill could hit truckers

    Date: May 27, 2025

    From the company driver per diem to overtime pay for truckers and more, OOIDA has some real concerns about the contents of the budget reconciliation bill. Also, because of all the ways it’s tracked, your history in previous jobs could give you some real problems when you’re searching for a new one.

    0:00 – Another deadly crash puts the spotlight on the truck parking crisis

    10:05 – The ghost of jobs past could haunt your future

    39:32 – Provisions in reconciliation bill could hit truckers

    Another deadly crash puts the spotlight on the truck parking crisis

    Also in today’s top trucking headlines: New York’s congestion tolling program scores a victory in court. And Oklahoma moves one step closer to stricter requirements for non-domiciled CDLs.

    The ghost of jobs past could haunt your future

    Employment history is a tricky thing for anyone. But in trucking, things happen in regard to your employment history that might never happen to people in another field. For one thing, several different systems track your employment history; and because of that, something from a past job could have an impact on whether you get a future job. David Grimes of CDL Legal tells us how it works and what you can do.

    Provisions in reconciliation bill could hit truckers

    A lot has been said and debated about what’s being called the budget reconciliation bill making its way through Congress. However, what many may not know is that the bill contains a number of provisions that are not favorable to truckers. Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office explains.

