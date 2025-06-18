Oversize exemption gets boost from truck parking shortage

FMCSA will renew an exemption for oversize and overweight loads, in part because those rigs realistically have no place to park. Also, many truckers have tried CBD to deal with health problems. But a doctor says truckers should be aware it may cause them to fail a drug test. Then, court case delays, appearing in court and case dismissals – all three are things you need to know about if you’re going to court. And the spot market is moving along according to seasonal expectations. Brent Hutto of Truckstop joins the show to break down all the numbers.

0:00 – Truck parking plays big role in oversize load exemption

10:12 – Doctor says that CBD is never safe for truck drivers

24:48 – Truckers need to know how things work in court

39:16 – Summer is here, and the spot market is acting appropriately

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration just announced that it’s planning to renew an exemption from hours-of-service regulations for truckers transporting oversize and overweight loads – and the truck parking crisis factors in. Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine joins the show with those details, along with information about a new scam targeting truckers in Tennessee.

CBD – or cannabidiol – is an extract from the hemp plant, supposedly without the intoxicating effects of THC, the substance in marijuana that makes people high. Many truck drivers assume they’re safe to use CBD while on the road – but is that really the case? Dr. Toney Hudson of Interstate Health Clinics brings us the facts.

Court case delays, appearing in court and case dismissals – all three are things you need to know about if you’re going to court. Jeff McConnell and James Mennella, the attorneys with Road Law, join the program to offer some information.

The spot market is moving along according to seasonal expectations. Brent Hutto of Truckstop breaks down all the numbers and shares what lanes and freight are performing best.

