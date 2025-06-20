An Oregon man who’s concerned about the potential ill effects of LED headlights is on a crusade to get them out of our vehicles. Also, from truckers stuck on a rural road to a man and his dog, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries. Then, many in trucking have been searching for an alternative to diesel, and now Volvo Trucks North America thinks it may have a solution.

0:00 – OOIDA explains what it will take to attract younger drivers to the industry

10:12 – Roses and Razzberries

24:48 – Volvo may have a line on an alternative to diesel

39:16 – Oregon man wants to alleviate harm from LED headlights

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

If you have a rose or razzberry you’d like considered for on air or in the magazine, you can send it here or on Facebook.

To contact the Soft Lights Foundation, visit its website.

Contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues at OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

OOIDA explains what it will take to attract younger drivers to the industry

Also in today’s top trucking news: The stretch of interstate shut down by Hurriane Helene is closed again. And a series of superloads is coming to Oregon roadways this summer.

Back to top

Roses and Razzberries

From the truck drivers who keep getting stuck on a road clearly marked as not for trucks to a man who helped a trucker reunite with his dog, Land Line Magazine’s SJ Munoz, Tyson Fisher and Ryan Witkowski will tell us who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.

Back to top

Volvo may have a line on an alternative to diesel

For years now, scientists and industry officials have searched for something to replace diesel as the primary power for large trucks. And now, Volvo may have at least part of the answer. It’s called hydrotreated vegetable oil – something entirely different from biodiesel and something that’s a lot closer to the traditional diesel you run in your truck now. Kyle Zimmerman of Volvo Trucks North America explains.

Back to top

Oregon man wants to alleviate harm from LED headlights

How bright headlights are and the potential impact of this is a topic that’s been around in trucking ever since the first new technology past incandescent appeared. An Oregon man has made it his mission to bring awareness and hopefully change to the harms of LED headlights. We speak with him about the foundation he started and efforts he’s undertaking to make U.S. highways a little less blinding.

Back to top