OOIDA asks, FMCSA listens: Wish list to be a reality

The DOT says it will act on a number of OOIDA priorities for truckers, including speed limiters, hours of service, truck parking and more. Also, in 2008. we brought you a story about motorcyclists who travel every year to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. We’ll have an encore today. Then, a good place to eat is a must for truckers – and a Louisiana restaurant fits the bill. It was the first entry in our “Semi Supper Club.” And Andy McCulloch of Michelin explains some of the special considerations needed for those who switch to electric-powered trucks.

0:00 – DOT to make OOIDA wish list a reality

10:12 – A look back: Run for the Wall

24:48 – A Cajun joint that caters to truckers

39:16 – Special considerations for tires on electric trucks

We talked with OOIDA member and Cajun food lover Bryan Muirhead about his favorite restaurant – Poche’s in Breaux Bridge, La. You can find out more about the restaurant here. Or call Poche’s at 337-332-2108.

Contact your members of Congress at 202-224-3121 to support several bills. You can also go to the Fighting For Truckers website. Those bills include: Connor’s Law, or HR3608, which would put the regulatory requirement for English proficiency into federal law. And the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act – HR2853 in the House and S1404 in the Senate – which is designed to combat cargo theft.



DOT to make OOIDA wish list a reality

Several issues that the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association spent years, if not decades, advocating for just got a big push forward thanks to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Secretary Sean Duffy just announced nine initiatives ranging from truck parking and hours of service flexibility to stopping a speed limiter mandate. And that’s just the start. OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh stops by to talk about the big win.

A look back: Run for the Wall

We continue to count down to our final episode of Land Line Now by bringing you some of our best work over our 20 years on the air. First, every year on Memorial Day – a day we set aside as a nation to honor our war-time dead – we try to do something special to celebrate those who served. If you travel on the days leading up to that holiday, you might look through the windshield and see a massive group of bikers – the Harley kind – headed east toward our nation’s capital. The ride is called the Run for the Wall, and we’ll share an encore of our story on it today.

A Cajun joint that caters to truckers

Land Line Now used to run a semi-regular feature called “the Semi Supper Club” – a series of stories about restaurants out on the road that cater to truckers. After all, who knows better where to find the best eats than the folks behind the wheel. One trucker told us where we could find a perfect Cajun restaurant with crawfish etouffee – and plenty of parking for your semi. It’s called Poche’s, and we’ll bring that story back today.

Special considerations for tires on electric trucks

While electric trucks aren’t mainstream yet, there’s a scenario in which they could be sooner rather than later – which raises a lot of questions. One of them is how such a new drive system will affect the tire selection process and performance expectations. Andy McCulloch of Michelin walks us through those questions and provides some answers.

