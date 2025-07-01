The Texas Supreme Court just tossed out a $100 million nuclear verdict against Werner, in a decision that could have wider implications. Also, perhaps the most famous role that soldier-truckers played in any war was the contribution made by World War II’s “Red Ball Express.” Then, the “Code Talkers Flag,” which honors Navajos who used their language to help the U.S. in World War II, was lost until a trucker found it. And in 13 states this year, new laws going in to effect today include changes in the fuel tax. And in most, that tax will be increasing.

0:00 – Nuclear verdict tossed out by Texas Supreme Court

9:55 – Truckers of the Red Ball Express played key role in WWII victory

24:15 – Trucker’s action saved flag that honors the Code Talkers

38:43 – Fuel taxes to increase in 13 states today

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Click here for more information about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award program.

For more news in specific states, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State webpage.

Contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues at OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Nuclear verdict tossed out by Texas Supreme Court

The Texas Supreme Court just tossed out a $100 million nuclear verdict against Werner, in a decision that could have wider implications. Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine stops by with the details on that, plus a look at the latest cross-border numbers, which are down for the first time in a long time.

Back to top

Truckers of the Red Ball Express played key role in WWII victory

Many times over the years, we’ve brought you stories about truckers who have served their country, or who drove a truck while serving their country. Perhaps the most famous role that soldier-truckers played in any war was the contribution made by the drivers of World War II’s “Red Ball Express.” We’ll bring you an encore of Reed Black’s 2006 story.

Back to top

Trucker’s action saved flag that honors the Code Talkers

The flag is a special symbol to our nation and to our veterans. But some U.S. flags have a meaning beyond that, representing specific groups and their commitment to our country. One such banner is the “Code Talkers Flag,” which honors Navajos who used their language to help the U.S. in World War II. But several years ago, that flag was nearly lost – until it was found by a truck driver who brought it home. We’ll bring you our story.

Back to top

Fuel taxes to increase in 13 states today

Today is July 1st, when many new state laws take effect. And in 13 states this year, those new laws include changes in the fuel tax. And in the majority of those states, that tax will be increasing.

Back to top