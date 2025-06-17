NHTSA greasing the skids for autonomous vehicles

NHTSA is planning for autonomous vehicles and working to ease the transition, even for those that don’t currently meet safety standards. Also, scams are nothing new, but the internet makes it easier to take advantage of others. We’ll go over some common tax-related scams.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is planning for a world of autonomous vehicles – and it’s greasing the skids, making it easier for AVs that don’t currently meet federal safety standards to get an exemption. Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine breaks down the implications.

People trying to scam other people is nothing new. Before the internet, scams came by fax, by mail over the phone or in-person. But with the internet age has come whole new ways of doing it – and many of them are related to your income taxes. Each year, the IRS tries to warn people about the worst tax-related scams, a list it calls its “dirty dozen.” Shasta May of MBA Tax and Bookkeeping Service joins the show to go over some of the most common.

