Emergency declarations for various disasters are causing problems, but a group in Congress has asked FMCSA to clean up the situation. Also, a lot of questions around insurance can pop up when you lease on to a motor carrier. We’ll go over some of the considerations. Then, truckers and enforcement have had an ongoing disagreement about the use of personal conveyance. And now enforcement wants changes. And CARB’s emission regulations affect truckers based well beyond California’s borders. However, Congress has stepped in to put a stop to it.

0:00 – Lawmakers to FMCSA: Fix emergency declarations

10:12 – Insurance considerations when you lease on

24:48 – What is the right way to handle personal conveyance?

39:16 – Congressional action halts CARB rule – for now, at least

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Lawmakers to FMCSA: Fix emergency declarations

If you’ve noticed what a mess emergency declarations can cause on the state level, you’re not alone. A group of GOP lawmakers is calling on FMCSA to make the process more efficient so truckers providing relief aren’t left guessing. Tyson Fisher, associate editor of Land Line Magazine, joins us with the details.

Back to top

Insurance considerations when you lease on

A lot of questions around insurance can pop up when you lease on to a motor carrier. Trina Skywalker and Lisa Waske of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department sit down with Land Line Now to discuss what is typically covered and what you should add on to your policy.

Back to top

What is the right way to handle personal conveyance?

For some time now, truckers and enforcement officials have had an ongoing disagreement about the use of personal conveyance. And at least for now, FMCSA has put out guidance that made it clear to truckers how to use that. However, a group that represents enforcement officials would like to see a change. Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department explain where things stand now and what could be next.

Back to top

Congressional action halts CARB rule – for now, at least

For years, many truckers have waited in dread for the next series of emission regulations from CARB – orders that affect truckers based well beyond California’s borders. However, those actions by CARB and other California officials have not only upset truckers – lawmakers in our nation’s capital have voiced heavy concerns about them as well.

Back to top