What’s required to get started with enforcement of English proficiency in trucking, and when will it happen? We’ll get deep into the details. Also, what are all the current emergency declarations? What kind of regulatory relief do they offer? And to which truckers do they apply? Finally, two states are taking action regarding slow traffic in the left lane of interstate highways and other multilane highways.

0:00 – Fixing the chaos in emergency declarations

10:12 – How will FMCSA enforce English proficiency – and when?

39:16 – Fixing the problem of slowpokes in the left lane

Fixing the chaos in emergency declarations

As the number of natural disasters and other crisis situations escalates, it becomes more and more difficult to track what state has what kind of emergency declaration and how it affects you out on the road. Now, some in Congress want FMCSA to clean up the emergency declaration process so truckers providing relief aren’t left guessing. Land Line Magazine Associate Editor Tyson Fisher offers up the details.

How will FMCSA enforce English proficiency – and when?

The orders are signed, CVSA has tossed in its two bits and the DOT has said its piece. So now that all the central parties in the federal government and in enforcement are in agreement regarding English proficiency in trucking, what’s required to get this show on the road, and when will it happen? We’ll get deep the details – including what the plan is for enforcing the rule out on the road, who the rule will into and won’t apply to and the connection to non-domiciled CDLs – with OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes.

Fixing the problem of slowpokes in the left lane

Two states are taking action regarding slow traffic in the left lane of interstates and other multilane highways. Meanwhile, new laws in Maryland will expand the use of speed-enforcement cameras.

