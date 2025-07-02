OOIDA has long called for hours-of-service flexibility. The DOT has a plan for two pilot programs to test changes to the hours-of-service regulations. But will they do the job? Also, those programs are part of a DOT plan to improve truckers’ lives. We’ll get into the details. Then, in 2011, we discovered electronic highway signs warning of “zombies ahead.” We’ll explain what really happened. And in 2010, the maker of the steel used in the World Trade Center brought back some of it for a memorial – and 28 truckers carried it home.

0:00 – Hours of service: What does the DOT want to change?

09:55 – A deeper look at the DOT’s trucking plan

24:15 – Zombies ahead? Signs say yes

38:43 – A look back: Convoy brings World Trade Center steel home

Our coverage of the U.S. DOT’s efforts to improve the lives of truck drivers continues with a look at hours-of-service reform. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has been among the loudest calling for more flexibility in the requirements. Will two new pilot programs begin to scratch that itch? Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine joins the program to discuss.

Last week, the secretary of transportation announced nine different actions that FMCSA will take to improve the lives of truck drivers. And it hits on some of the most important issues in the business: truck parking, speed limiters, hours-of-service flexibility, ELDs, double brokering and more. We’ll get a little deeper into exactly what the DOT plans with OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes.

Friday is the final broadcast of Land Line Now. So to mark the occasion, we’re bringing you some of our best work from over the years. And while we tend to be serious most of the time, every once in a while, we like to have some fun with a story. That was certainly true on Halloween of 2011. The story starts with something every trucker has seen plenty of: those electronic traffic signs that warn of lane closures, traffic tie-ups, accidents ahead and more. But that Halloween, we found that a growing number of those signs were warning of a new threat: zombies. We’ll bring back that story today.

The World Trade Center was a marvel of engineering – and steel played a key role. The company that made much of the steel used in the Twin Towers is creating a steel museum, and it wanted to use some of the steel from the towers for a special memorial. Several years ago, a group of truckers brought that steel from where the towers had stood back to where it was made to be part of that memorial. We’ll have an encore of a story by Land Line Now’s Reed Black about this important and solemn event.

