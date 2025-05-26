Helping Bambi avoid hitting your truck

Hitting a large animal is one of the things that can mess up your truck. Now, Oregon thinks it has a solution – a wildlife crossing.

To learn more about Oregon’s planned wildlife crossing, go to the Oregon DOT website.

To show your support for H$ 1659, the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, you can call your member of the U.S. House at 202-224-3121, or go to the Fighting for Truckers website.

OOIDA urges truckers to call their members of Congress about HR 2514, the Trucker Bathroom Access Act. Call 202-224-3121, or contact your lawmakers through the Fighting for Truckers website.

Also in today’s top trucking news: Support grows for the House truck parking bill, one day after a report highlights the crisis. And two rest areas in Ohio are shutting down for the next year. For more of today’s top trucking news, listen to Land Line Now on your favorite podcast app.

Even a tractor-trailer can experience significant damage from an animal strike. State officials are well aware of the problem. And for years, officials have looked for ways to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions in states across the country. Some think they’ve found a solution – including in Oregon. That’s where they’re building a wildlife crossing across Interstate 5. We’ll have an encore of our conversation with Dan Roberts of the Oregon Department of Transportation about the project and how it’s being put together.

