From the ship to the cab – one trucker’s journey

OOIDA member Darren Farago spent six years serving his country, but in the end, he pursued his lifelong dream of becoming a truck driver. Also, how does a lawyer negotiate a better outcome for a traffic ticket? Jeff McConnell and James Mennella, the attorneys with Road Law, explain. And calls made by a coalition of groups and truckers turned the tide in the battle against an attempt to double insurance requirements in Nevada.

0:00 – Eight ELDs have been revoked from FMCSA’s list

10:05 – Time in the Navy turned into a trucking career

24:32 – Attorneys explain how they negotiate a traffic ticket

39:32 – Truckers’ calls push back attempt to increase insurance requirements

This week, OOIDA is recognizing National Military Appreciation Month with its Mission: Military Appreciation campaign. The campaign runs through May 18.

The Illinois DOT is looking for feedback on the state’s transportation system and the agency’s overall performance. You can take the survey here until May 30.

Eight ELDs have been revoked from FMCSA’s list

Also in today’s top news: OOIDA sent a list of regulations it would like to see eliminated to OMB. Diesel drops slightly.

Time in the Navy turned into a trucking career

This week, we’re celebrating our troops and veterans with something we call Mission: Military Appreciation. We do it because through the Truckers For Troops program, truck drivers have given hundreds of thousands of dollars to send care packages to our troops overseas and to support our veterans here at home. But we also do it because of all the truck drivers who have served their country. One of those is OOIDA member Darren Farago of Waterloo, Ill. He’ll join the show to talk about his time in the service and his trucking career.

Attorneys explain how they negotiate a traffic ticket

How does a lawyer negotiate a better outcome for a traffic ticket? Jeff McConnell and James Mennella, the attorneys with Road Law, join the program to talk about their process and about what happens if a driver refuses to complete court-ordered requirements.

Truckers’ calls push back attempt to increase insurance requirements

For some weeks now, a battle has been underway in Nevada over an issue that’s been the topic of a national debate for years: How much should the minimum insurance requirement be for a trucking operation? That battle may now be resolved, thanks in part to the efforts of OOIDA and its members. OOIDA Director of State Legislative Affairs Doug Morris explains what was being attempted and what’s happened instead.

