Freight market uncertainty doesn’t dampen optimism

Truckers hopeful about the next half-year

Despite the uncertainty in the freight market now, truckers are largely optimistic about what the next three to six months are going to look like. Do those feelings match up with the reality of the situation within the market? Sean Dehan, vice president of corporate strategy at Truckstop, has some insights about the current landscape and what the indicators are telling us about the months ahead.

Reconnecting with a family’s trucking past

A love of trucking can be passed down through generations, and that is certainly the case for a man who went to the Mid-America Trucking Show this year. We speak with him about how coming across an International cabover led to the drive of his dreams.

