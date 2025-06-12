President Donald Trump just put a final nail in California’s emission standards coffin. We break down what that could mean for the future of electric vehicle mandates. Plus, how is the administration’s rollback of regulations going? We break out the grade sheet. Then, a look at crash preventability and its effect on truckers’ safety scores. And finally, an infamous truck-eating bridge in Kansas City, Mo., gets a makeover.

Final nail in California’s emission standards coffin

In what’s being described as a big win for truckers, President Donald Trump just put a final nail in California’s emission standards coffin. Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine joins Senior Correspondent Ashley Blackford with analysis.

Regulatory rollback roundup

For some time now, we’ve been talking about the Trump administration’s promises of regulatory reform and, in some cases, regulatory rollbacks. So how is it doing? OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes breaks out his grade sheet.

Crash preventability and safety scores

When is a crash preventable, and when is it not? It’s not just an academic question, because how FMCSA rates that crash can have a huge impact on your operation. Since 2017, the agency has reviewed crashes to determine whether they’re preventable. And as David Grimes and Alex Clark of CDL Legal tell us, that makes truckers’ safety scores more accurate.

Truck-eating bridge gets a makeover

An infamous truck-eating bridge in Kansas City, Mo., is getting a makeover. Four new murals are being used to spruce up the area – and in turn hopefully prevent truckers from trying to fit their semis under the low-clearance bridge. One of the artists selected to do the work, Mike Elder, joins the program to discuss the process.

