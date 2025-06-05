Some of America’s bridges are in need of help, and the Federal Highway Administration is stepping up with some money to set things right. Also, Canadian and OOIDA board member Johanne Couture chats about life on the road and what it’s like trucking from up North to the Lower 48. And what kind of person drives an older, long-nosed conventional truck? OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis wonders what truckers think when they see them on the road.

10:12 – Feds send big money to help fix bridges

24:48 – The ins and outs of cross-border trucking for Canadians

39:16 – What does a long-nosed conventional tell you about the driver?

Calls to overhaul FMCSA complaint system get louder

Also in today’s top trucking news: FMCSA wants to cut workforce while increasing its budget. And Texas punts on a nuclear verdict reform bill.

Feds send big money to help fix bridges

It’s not likely a surprise to anyone that some of America’s bridges are in need of some help. And now, the Federal Highway Administration is stepping up with some money to help set things right. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes join us to cover that – as well as CVSA’s annual Brake Safety Week and TuSimple drawing unwanted attention from a member of the Senate.

The ins and outs of cross-border trucking for Canadians

OOIDA has board members from across the U.S. – and even Canada. We recently sat down with Johanne Couture, OOIDA’s board member from Canada, to chat about life on the road and what it’s like trucking from up North to the Lower 48 – as well as some of the more serious issues of the day.

What does a long-nosed conventional tell you about the driver?

What do you think when you see a long-hooded, conventional semi moving down the highway? You might think about how cool it looks. Or you could be impressed by the sheer size of it. Or the sound of that old engine might impress you. But OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis wonders about one other thing you might be thinking when you see that truck moving down the road.

