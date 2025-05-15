English proficiency hot issue for trucking – and OOIDA Board

The truckers on the OOIDA Board of Directors express strong opinions on the English proficiency regulation and other current trucking topics. Also, gator tails are a reality on the open road. But what do you do if you’re the one who created the gator? OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis offers some advice. And OOIDA President Todd Spencer joins us as part of our Mission: Military Appreciation coverage to share how he got his start in the Army.

0:00 – Fixing roads and bridges at top of FHWA nominee’s to-do list

10:05 – English proficiency high on truckers’ agenda

24:32 – What should you do when you leave a gator behind?

39:32 – Spencer discusses how the Army led to a trucking career

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

This week, OOIDA is recognizing National Military Appreciation Month with its Mission: Military Appreciation campaign. The campaign runs through May 18.

The Alamo Metropolitan Planning Organization has developed a Regional Freight Study to plan for the future of freight transportation in the fast-growing South Texas region.

HR2819, the DRIVE Act, would forbid a speed limiter requirement. Call your representative at 202-224-3121 or go to com to express your support.

To show your support for H$ 1659, the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, you can call your member of the U.S. House at 202-224-3121, or go to the Fighting for Truckers website.

Fixing roads and bridges at top of FHWA nominee’s to-do list

Also in today’s top trucking news: Attorneys general of 20 states sue U.S. DOT over immigration policy directive. And a Nevada trucking group calls out county leaders for taking away truck parking options.

English proficiency high on truckers’ agenda

One of the hottest issues in trucking today is the existing regulation calling for truckers to have basic proficiency in the English language. And that’s why the topic came up this week at the meeting of the OOIDA Board of Directors. We’ll cover the board’s discussion of that, as well as truck parking, speed limiters, bathroom access and more, with OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes.

What should you do when you leave a gator behind?

A long time ago, truckers gave a name to the part of the tire left on the road after a tread separation – calling it a gator tail. OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis saw a particularly large one recently, and it got him thinking about how such things happen and also what truckers should do if they leave a gator in the lanes of traffic.

Spencer discusses how the Army led to a trucking career

OOIDA is home to many who have served our country, including Association President Todd Spencer. He joins Land Line Now as part of our Mission: Military Appreciation coverage to share how he got his start in the Army and how that transitioned into a career in trucking.

