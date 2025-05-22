Enforcing English proficiency – how it’ll be done

Officials are working out the details on how to handle English-proficiency enforcement out on the road. We’ll have a primer. Also, May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Therapist Buck Black joins the program to explain when you should reach out for help. And two states are making changes to speed limit rules, while another is considering a bill that discourages ticket quotas.

0:00 – Industry insider warns of increased cargo theft activity this holiday weekend

10:05 – What will English-proficiency enforcement look like?

24:32 – Tips on when to reach out for help

39:32 – Two states eye speed limit changes

What will English-proficiency enforcement look like?

We’ve talked a lot about the enhanced enforcement of English-proficiency regulations, but we haven’t delved all that much into what that process will entail. Jay Grimes, OOIDA’s director of federal affairs, breaks down how the requirement will be tested on roadways, then explains how Congress is one step closer to taking aim at freight fraudsters.

Tips on when to reach out for help

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Therapist Buck Black joins the program to explain when you should reach out for help and offers tips on how to do that if you’re on the road.

Two states eye speed limit changes

North Dakota has passed a law to increase the speed limit on the state’s fastest highways. Montana has increased speed limits for cars but has left trucks at up to 10 miles per hour slower. And Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill that discourages ticket quotas.

