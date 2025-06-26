Effort would give truckers overtime pay – and maybe more

A bill would free overtime pay from taxes. However, truckers – who don’t get overtime – are not included. Another bill would change that. Also, a man survived one of the worst shipwrecks on the Great Lakes – and a trucker told his tale. We’ll tell you about the S.S. Daniel J. Morrell. And late in 2024, two Iowa DOT workers stepped up to help a trucker in a bad situation. If they had not, the trucker might not have made it.

0:00 – Effort would give truckers overtime pay – and qualify them for more

10:12 – Trucker tells the story of sole survivor of shipwreck

39:16 – Iowa DOT workers step up to help trucker in need

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Effort would give truckers overtime pay – and qualify them for more

A bill now in Congress would free overtime pay from taxes. However, truckers – who are exempt from receiving overtime – are not included. Another bill would change that, enabling truckers to benefit from the tax break. Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine explains.

Back to top

Trucker tells the story of sole survivor of shipwreck

As we near the final episode of Land Line Now, we continue to bring you some of our best work. Today’s offering: Ever wondered what line of work you might have gotten into if you hadn’t become a trucker? A certain Ohio trucker probably would have become a crew member on a Great Lakes ship. He became a trucker instead. But that hasn’t stopped him from writing a definitive account of one of the greatest loss of lives in Great Lakes history – and the amazing survival of one man. We’ll bring you an encore of our story about the S.S. Daniel J. Morrell.

Back to top

Iowa DOT workers step up to help trucker in need

Truckers are often known for stopping to help others in need. But sometimes, it’s the trucker who is the person in need. Late in 2024, two workers for the Iowa Department of Transportation stepped up to help a trucker in a bad situation. And if they had not, the trucker might not have made it. We’ll bring back our conversation with the two Iowa DOT workers, Chris Glenn and Jerid Ratzke.

Back to top