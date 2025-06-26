Effort would give truckers overtime pay – and maybe more
A bill would free overtime pay from taxes. However, truckers – who don’t get overtime – are not included. Another bill would change that. Also, a man survived one of the worst shipwrecks on the Great Lakes – and a trucker told his tale. We’ll tell you about the S.S. Daniel J. Morrell. And late in 2024, two Iowa DOT workers stepped up to help a trucker in a bad situation. If they had not, the trucker might not have made it.
0:00 – Effort would give truckers overtime pay – and qualify them for more
10:12 – Trucker tells the story of sole survivor of shipwreck
39:16 – Iowa DOT workers step up to help trucker in need
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Click here for more information about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award program.
- OOIDA is urging truckers to call their members of Congress to support several bills. You can do that by either calling 202-224-3121, or on the Fighting for Truckers website. Those bills include:
- The Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers, or GOT Truckers Act – HR 962 in the House and S893 in the Senate.
- The Trucker Bathroom Access Act, HR2514.
- The DRIVE Act, HR2819, which would forbid a speed limiter requirement.
- And the Staged Accident Fraud Prevention Act, or HR2662.
- If you’d like to support the OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship, you can donate to the fund. Send tax-deductible donations to: OOIDA Foundation Inc., 1 NW OOIDA Dr., Grain Valley, MO 64029.
Effort would give truckers overtime pay – and qualify them for more
A bill now in Congress would free overtime pay from taxes. However, truckers – who are exempt from receiving overtime – are not included. Another bill would change that, enabling truckers to benefit from the tax break. Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine explains.
Trucker tells the story of sole survivor of shipwreck
As we near the final episode of Land Line Now, we continue to bring you some of our best work. Today’s offering: Ever wondered what line of work you might have gotten into if you hadn’t become a trucker? A certain Ohio trucker probably would have become a crew member on a Great Lakes ship. He became a trucker instead. But that hasn’t stopped him from writing a definitive account of one of the greatest loss of lives in Great Lakes history – and the amazing survival of one man. We’ll bring you an encore of our story about the S.S. Daniel J. Morrell.
Iowa DOT workers step up to help trucker in need
Truckers are often known for stopping to help others in need. But sometimes, it’s the trucker who is the person in need. Late in 2024, two workers for the Iowa Department of Transportation stepped up to help a trucker in a bad situation. And if they had not, the trucker might not have made it. We’ll bring back our conversation with the two Iowa DOT workers, Chris Glenn and Jerid Ratzke.